Over 97,000 workers sent abroad in eight months

Vietnam sent 97,234 workers abroad in the first eight months of 2023, equivalent to over 88% of the year’s target, reported the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Japan remains the largest recipient with 47,215 guest workers, followed by Taiwan (China) 41,654, the Republic of Korea (RoK) 1,944, China 1,163, Hungary 1,002, Singapore 964, and Romania 627.

In August alone, more than 12,000 went to work overseas under contracts, including 6,076 to Japan, 4,698 to Taiwan, 200 to Hungary, 164 to Singapore, 145 to the RoK, 139 to China, and 90 to Romania, statistics show.

Japan has remained the top destination of Vietnamese guest workers in recent years.

The two countries have coordinated to carry out a project helping Vietnamese workers seek suitable jobs in Japan and access employment information after returning to the homeland. They also assist businesses to seek manpower for their vacancies. To protect workers’ interests in Japan, the MoLISA has also signed cooperation agreements with many Japanese prefectures such as Chiba, Saitama, Gunma, Kanagawa, and Nagano, the ministry said.

In 2023, aside from sustaining traditional markets like Japan, Taiwan and the RoK, the MoLISA has also moved to explore new ones for Vietnamese workers. In early August, it had a meeting with the Greek union of agricultural cooperatives to discuss cooperation in sending Vietnamese to work in agriculture in this country.