Over 8 percent of Vietnam's population investing in stocks

Eight percent of Vietnam’s population or 7.76 million people are now investing in stocks, according to Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD).

Vietnam Securities Depository Center (VSD) added that the number of new stock accounts in September 2023 was 172,695, mainly individual investors with172,605 accounts, a decrease of more than 15,000 accounts compared to August 2023 but still the second highest level in more than a year.

Vietnamese investors opened roughly 924,205 new securities accounts in the first 9 months of this year and local individual investors opened 923,211 new accounts. Thus, by the end of September 2023, the total number of individual investor accounts in the country has exceeded 7.76 million accounts, equivalent to more than 8 percent of the population.

In September 2023, foreign investors also opened 253 new accounts including 225 accounts of individual investors and 28 accounts of organizations. The number of foreign investors’ new accounts is also down by 216 accounts compared to August 2023. By the end of September 2023, foreign investors have had a total of 42,711 stock accounts.