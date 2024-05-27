Over 360 households affected by erosion along Vam Co Tay River’s embankment

It is recorded that the riverbank embankment has suffered erosion, creating deep pits and cracks. The eroded section spans 260 meters and includes two sturdy reinforced concrete houses.

On May 27, the People's Committee of Thu Thua District (Long An Province) announced that the local authorities are urgently collaborating with relevant departments to address the subsidence and erosion incident along the embankment of the Vam Co Tay River, the section passing through Hamlet 1, My Thanh Commune, Thu Thua District.

It is recorded that the riverbank embankment has suffered erosion, creating deep pits and cracks. The eroded section spans 260 meters and includes two sturdy reinforced concrete houses. Additionally, more than 360 other households and over 1,700 hectares of agricultural land in the area are also under threat and are being affected by the subsidence and erosion incident.

Currently, along the embankment of the Vam Co Tay River in Hamlet 1, My Thanh Commune, authorities have installed warning signs and barriers to alert people about the dangerous erosion.

As one of the households affected by the erosion of the embankment along the Vam Co Tay River, Le Van Long's family, residing in Hamlet 1, My Thanh Commune, Thu Thua District, had to remove the roof to reduce the risk of erosion.

According to Long, the erosion phenomenon has been ongoing for several days. Initially, there were only small cracks in the soil, but they then spread and extended several meters, causing constant anxiety for the residents.

Pointing to the extensive subsidence marks that caused his single-story house to tilt and lean to the side, Long expressed concern, saying, "My family consists of five members, including young children and elderly people, but currently, we cannot relocate anywhere else because this is the only place we have to live. Now, we can only rely on assistance and solutions from the local authorities."

According to the initial assessment by Long An Province authorities, the temporary cause of the erosion is attributed to the embankment section situated in a curved and concave stretch of the river, with swift water flow and heavy traffic of large vessels, boats, and barges passing through frequently. Additionally, the prolonged dry season has led to the drying and loss of cohesion in the riverbank soil and embankment. Currently, with the onset of the rainy season bringing heavy rainfall, the embankment is being washed away and eroded.

The Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue of Long An Province, along with the local authorities, have conducted surveys of the current situation and alerted residents in the area about the risk of erosion.

In addition, the local authorities of Thu Thua District have also proposed to the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue of Long An Province to implement solutions to stabilize the lives of the residents promptly.

The embankment along the Vam Co Tay River has been invested in by the district since 2020 and put into use in 2021. It spans 4,100 meters in length, with a dyke surface width of 3 meters and a 2-meter gravel surface, protecting 1,700 hectares of agricultural land and approximately 368 households. In 2023, erosion and subsidence occurred along a 70-meter stretch of the slope roof and dyke body. The Thu Thua District People's Committee reinforced the area; however, serious erosions have persisted recently.

By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan