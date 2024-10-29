Over 32,000 homes in Quang Binh flooded, facing widespread power outages

On October 29, the Quang Binh Provincial Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue reported that widespread heavy rain has flooded over 32,000 households in Le Thuy, Quang Ninh, and Dong Hoi City.

Residents of Le Thuy District transfer livestocks to higher ground.

Currently, the capacity of 35 large irrigation reservoirs in the area has reached 92.9 percent of their designed capacity, while locally managed reservoirs have an average capacity of over 98.92 percent.

The discharge rates over the spillways for the reservoirs are as follows: Phu Vinh at 89 cubic meters per second, Vuc Tron at 419 cubic meters per second, Song Thai at 92.9 cubic meters per second, Thac Chuoi at 160 cubic meters per second, Rao Da at 288 cubic meters per second, and Phu Hoa at 51 cubic meters per second.

People move by boats in Kien Giang Town, Le Thuy District

Quang Binh has ordered the mandatory evacuation of 1,249 households, totaling 3,681 individuals, from vulnerable areas and dilapidated low-lying homes. Additionally, local residents are assisting nearly 10,000 households with on-site evacuations.

Rising floodwaters in An Thuy Commune, Le Thuy District

The family of Truong Nhat Tan in Kien Giang Town, Le Thuy District, has breakfast in the dim light on the attic floor of their house.

Flooding has isolated 32,767 households, including 19,762 homes in Le Thuy District, of which 8,018 are submerged over 1 meter deep. In Quang Ninh District, 12,005 homes are affected, while Dong Hoi City has 1,000 households facing flooding.

On the night of October 28 and into the early morning of October 29, heavy rain caused floodwaters to rise again. In various areas, the floods have cut off access to residents, and the electrical grid has been shut down. Rescue teams are working at full capacity under torrential rain and strong winds.

An elderly man from Tan Ninh Commune, Quang Ninh District, Quang Binh Province, is rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment on the morning of October 29.

Vo Cong Hai, 54, a resident of An Thuy Commune in Le Thuy District, stated, “The rising floodwaters have submerged my house by over a meter. I’m not even worried about food; my main concern is lighting. With widespread power outages, we desperately need flashlights because, in floods like this, it takes a week for electricity to be restored.”

A household in flood-prone areas of Quang Ninh District, Quang Binh Province, hangs their tractor and vehicles to prevent them from getting submerged in the floodwaters.

Meanwhile, Truong Nhat Tan in Kien Giang Town expressed, “We only have one rechargeable flashlight, and with the power outage likely to last a long time due to the flooding, we’re very concerned about not having enough light. Local residents really need flashlights right now.”

By Minh Phong – Translated by Thuy Doan