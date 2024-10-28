Electricity restoration for 91 percent of storm-affected customers

On October 28, Mr. Ngo Tan Cu, General Director of EVN Central Power Corporation (EVNCPC), reported that by 1 p.m., 218 incidents had been resolved, restoring electricity to over 689,345 customers.

EVNCPC units swiftly assess safety to restore power for customers affected by Typhoon Trami.

Immediately after Typhoon No.6, EVNCPC mobilized all available resources and maintained 24/7 standby to quickly address the storm's aftermath and restore power to residents.

To date, 218 incidents have been addressed, restoring electricity to more than 689,345 customers, which accounts for 14.4 percent of EVNCPC's total customer base and 91 percent of those affected by Typhoon Trami.

Currently, only a few flood-affected areas are being monitored by EVNCPC to ensure safety before power restoration.

Given the ongoing heavy rain and complex weather conditions in Quang Binh, Quang Tri, and Thua Thien Hue, Mr. Ngo Tan Cu has instructed teams to closely monitor the weather and assess safety as the water recedes, with the aim of restoring power to customers as soon as it is safe. EVNCPC units are on standby to respond to heavy rain from the circulation of Typhoon No.6 to ensure a timely and safe electricity supply for residents.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Thuy Doan