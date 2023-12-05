Over 300 Vietnamese in Myanmar conflict zone repatriated

As many as 338 Vietnamese citizens stranded in the conflict zone in the north of Myanmar were safely evacuated to the homeland on December 4.

Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Myanmar handle entry procedures at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on early December 5. (Photo: VNA)

The repatriation, aiming to ensure absolute safety for citizens, was conducted under the Government’s direction by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the Ministry of Public Security, relevant agencies of Vietnam, and partner countries. All repatriation fees were covered by the Government.

As conflicts and complex developments continue in Myanmar, threatening the lives of Vietnamese citizens there, the MoFA is coordinating with domestic agencies, overseas representative agencies of Vietnam, authorities of Myanmar, and partner countries to bring them home.

More than 800 Vietnamese citizens have been granted travel documents and eligible to be repatriated, according to the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar.

They will be divided into groups for repatriation, and the first arrived in Vietnam on December 4. Most of the evacuees are young, including those working at online gambling establishments in northern states of Myanmar, abandoned by employers, and stranded there due to conflicts between the host country’s military and local ethnic minorities.

Vietnamese who remain stranded or need help can phone the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar via its citizen protection hotline +959660888998; or the MoFA’s Consular Department via the citizen protection switchboard +84 981 84 84 84, +84 965 41 11 18, or email baohocongdan@gmail.com.

Vietnamplus