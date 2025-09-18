Over 3 million vehicles switch toll accounts to traffic payment accounts

According to non-stop toll service providers, only 50 percent of the country’s 6.8 million automobiles have converted their toll accounts to traffic payment accounts linked with payment methods.

Specifically, Vietnam Digital Transportation Joint Stock Company (VDTC) under Viettel Group reported that only about 40 percent of vehicle owners using the ePass service have completed the account transformation.

Similarly, Electronic Toll Collection Company Limited (VETC) stated that only 1.7 million out of 3.5 million vehicles using its service have made the switch.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

As a result, over three million vehicles nationwide have yet to convert their accounts, causing the risk of being unable to pass through toll booths if the conversion is not completed before October 1.

Amid the current situation, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam is directing toll service providers to review the number of vehicles that conducted transactions in August and September without account activation.

A representative of the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam said that the biggest challenge would be linking accounts with the payment methods of 130,000 transport companies.

Currently, there is no intermediary payment provider implementing e-wallet solutions for businesses. Therefore, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam and toll service providers are working closely with the banks to develop mechanisms to resolve these issues promptly.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong