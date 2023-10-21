Over 20,000 train tickets sold for Tet holiday on first sale day

The railway sector yesterday started opening individual tickets for sale for the upcoming Tet holiday at railway stations, via websites, e-wallet apps, railway ticket apps and hotlines.

By 3 p.m. on October 20, more than 37,000 tickets for the Tet holiday of 2024 have been booked successfully. Previously, the railway sector sold some 3,500 collective tickets.

During the peak time of the Tet holiday, the prices of train tickets on routes between Ho Chi Minh City and the capital city of Hanoi before and after Tet will be discounted three percent for distances of over 1,000 kilometers and five percent for passengers buying round-trip tickets and 20 percent for students.

As for the ordinary period of the Tet holiday, Saigon Railway Company will implement a promotion program with discounts ranging from five to 30 percent for passengers buying collective and round-trip tickets for routes departing from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City before Tet and from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi after Tet.

Online ticket-selling systems, ticket counters at railway stations and ticket agents have been operating smoothly without congestion.

On the same day, some domestic airlines said that they had launched promotion programs with preferential tickets for customers during the Tet holiday.

Vietnam Airlines announced that it has offered a promotional program for the Tet holiday with air fare of only VND666,000 (US$27) including taxes and fees for economy class and VND1,868,000 (US$76) comprising taxes and fees for business class.

The national flag carrier has officially opened Tet tickets for sale from now to November 15 on routes between Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Phong, Van Don, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Dong Hoi, Hue, Da Nang, Quy Nhon, Chu Lai, Tuy Hoa, Pleiku and Buon Ma Thuot.