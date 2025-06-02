Over 1.8 million contributions recorded on amending Constitution

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just released a consolidated report on the results of public consultation regarding the draft resolution amending and supplementing certain articles of the 2013 Constitution.

People in Go Vap District, HCMC giving opinions on the draft Resolution amending and supplementing the 2013 Constitution. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the city recorded more than 1.8 million feedback contributions. The majority of opinions expressed strong agreement and consensus on the necessity and content of the draft resolution.

However, there have still been some concerns regarding specific details in individual amended articles, reflecting the sense of responsibility and civic engagement of HCMC residents in contributing to the Constitution and in building the local authority.

According to the municipal People's Committee, the city directed departments, agencies, mass organizations, and local People's Committees to actively organize widespread public consultations across all social strata, including officials, Party members, civil servants, public employees, and workers.

Additionally, the city employed various direct and indirect methods, encouraging grassroots-level creativity in mobilizing individuals to provide feedback on the draft resolution, primarily through traditional channels and the VNeID application.

Among these, collecting feedback via the VNeID app was a new, quick, easy, effective, and convenient method for both residents and the data collection process.

By Dong Son- Translated by Huyen Huong