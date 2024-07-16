Over 170 cultural events held in Thu Duc Book Street in six months

From the opening day on December 22, 2023, to June 30, 2024, around 122,747 books were sold on Thu Duc City Book Street, generating a total revenue of over VND8.3 billion (US$324,535).

Thu Duc City Book Street offers a range of summer programs for kids from May 31 to August 31. (Photo: SGGP)

Around 59,401 children’s books were sold, accounting for 48.4 percent of the total number of books sold in the first six months this year, gaining nearly VND1.6 billion (US$62,654), accounting for 19.6 percent of the total revenue.

There were 171 activities and events that were held in Thu Duc City Book Street since its operation, meeting the diverse needs of the people, especially young readers and children, such as cultural and arts programs, music shows, art competitions, exchanges between writers and readers, the introduction of new books and charity activities.

Thu Duc City Book Street covers an area of more than 3,500 square meters with a length of over 190 meters on Ho Thi Tu Street in Hiep Phu Ward. It was put into operation on December 22, 2023, to offer an outdoor area for community activities in Thu Duc City of HCMC.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh