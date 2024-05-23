Culture/art

Over 61,000 books sold on Thu Duc Book Street in four months

From the opening day on December 22, 2023 to April 30, 2024, more than 61,262 books were sold on Thu Duc City Book Street, generating a total revenue of over VND4.5 billion (US$176,000).

goc-doc-sach-mien-phi-tai-duong-sach-tp-thu-duc-nhan-duoc-su-ung-ho-cua-dong-dao-ban-doc-4781.jpg.jpg
The reading area at Thu Duc City Book Street (Photo: SGGP)

Around 31,244 children’s books were sold, gaining nearly VND900 million, accounting for 20 percent of the total revenue.

There were 125 activities and events which were held in Thu Duc City Book Street in 131 days since its operation, meeting the diverse needs of the people, especially young readers and children.

The book street has also provided periodic events, such as Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space featuring the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh, a free legal advice program, areas of community reading and folk games, and activities promoting the cultural and spiritual life of the people. It also serves as an educational and artistic playground for clubs, groups, and outdoor learning activities for students.

The book street plans to offer a range of summer programs for kids from May 31 to August 31, such as a book fair, life skills classes for children, health and environmental protection activities, and more.

In the middle of May, the People's Committee of Thu Duc City organized a meeting with the leaders, the units involved in activities at the book street, and publishing houses to collect opinions on the development of the books treet.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh

