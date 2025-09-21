Over 1,600 medical facilities in HCMC have yet to adopt e-prescriptions

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health yesterday reported that numerous medical facilities have neither linked with the national pharmaceutical system nor issued e-prescriptions as required.

Specifically, only 1,075 out of 2,742 medical facilities in the city are linked to the national e-prescription management platform, while 1,667 facilities have been granted codes, but they have not yet activated e-prescriptions.

The municipal Department of Health urged all medical facilities to urgently connect, issue e-prescriptions and submit complete electronic prescription data to the national e-prescription management platform immediately after each patient consultation, including outpatient prescriptions and inpatient treatment records at hospital discharge.

Besides, the hospitals are required to implement e-prescriptions by October 1, while other medical facilities such as clinics and health stations must comply by January 1, 2026.

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health also issued a notice to pharmaceutical businesses and medical facilities in the city not to sell or use Aclasta, used for bone and joint treatment, manufactured after May 2024 with the Novartis logo due to suspected counterfeit drugs.

Medical facilities are instructed to immediately report any such products to the Department of Health and relevant authorities for inspection and handling in accordance with regulations.

