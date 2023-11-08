Over 150,000 tons of agricultural by-products need to be recycled yearly

A draft project is being formulated with the aim of recycling agricultural by-products amounting to over 150,000 a year in the country.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development held a workshop to listen to opinions for the draft project of scientific application, technology transfer, and promotion of circular economy in agriculture in the period 2023-2030 on November 8 in Hanoi.

Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien said that waste and agricultural by-products are currently very large, more than 150,000 tons a year.

The draft project sets the goal that 60 percent of crop by-products by 2030 and 60 percent of waste from livestock farming and farms will be treated while 80 percent of rice by-products are collected and reused.

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development proposed that it is necessary to reduce the amount of waste and increase the reuse and recovery rates of crop by-products. Furthermore, for the orientation toward green agriculture and circular agriculture, the country must promote scientific studies and application, technology transfer, technical advances, closed-chain production processes, and advanced agriculture governance.

Mr. Nguyen Quang Thai, Chairman of the Vietnam Economic Association and Mr. Nguyen Van Trong, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Farms and Agricultural Enterprises Association proposed more sanctions on those wasting many agricultural by-products by burning straw and discharging waste into the environment.