Over 1,500 people join charity walk to raise funds for the poor in District 3

More than 1,500 people joined a charity walk this morning to call for donations from enterprises to provide Tet care for policy beneficiary families and households with difficulties in District 3.

As of this morning, the People’s Committee of District 3 collaborated with the Vietnam Fatherland Front of District 3 and the Business Association of District 3 to host the program.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of District 3 Pham Thi Thuy Hang shared that although production activities faced difficulties and challenges in 2023, enterprises have always strived to take care of employees and join hands with local authorities to take care of residents with difficult circumstances, notably on the occasion of the upcoming Tet holiday.

The program is among the meaningful activities showing the tradition of kindness, love and social responsibilities of the business community inside and outside District 3 which would contribute to developing a civilized, modern and humane locality.

Additionally, the program would also contribute to sustainable poverty reduction and socio-economic development in the district and the city.

At the program, the organizing board received more than VND3.3 billion (US$135,000) from businesses, business owners, individuals and benefactors to take care of people with difficult circumstances in District 3 in the Tet holiday.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

