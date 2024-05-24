Over 116kg of waste collected seabed near Ly Son Island

The Management Board of Ly Son Marine Reserve (Quang Ngai Province) launched a campaign to gather and treat ocean waste harming the coral reefs here.

The diving teams are collecting waste (Photo: Management Board of Ly Son Marine Reserve)



In response to the International Biodiversity Day on May 22 and the World Environment Day on June 5 and in combination with the current program to reduce plastic waste on the ocean, the staff in Ly Son Marine Reserve have undertaken a series of meaningful activities, including collecting ocean waste as well as catching and destroying harmful organisms to the coral reefs in the area.

Out of the total length of more than 300m in Ly Son Marine Reserve, the campaign has been carried out at the three coral reefs of Nam Ran Go An Vinh, Lang, Tro Hon.

Two days ago, the diving teams gathered, classified, and treated over 116kg of waste, including used nets, belts, soft drink cans and bottles, beet cans, truck tires, used clothes, fishing lines, packaging, plastic pipes.

The teams also caught and destroyed dangerous agents to coral reefs like ramose murex, common egg cowrie, crown-of-thorns starfish.

The Management Board of Ly Son Marine Reserve asks that local fishermen, members of fishing vessels, tourists experiencing marine-related activities, vehicles transporting goods and passengers at sea raise their awareness of environmental protection in sea areas.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Thanh Tam