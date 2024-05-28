Opening of Da Nang int’l fireworks festival to wow spectators

The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2024 (DIFF 2024) will officially open in the central city of Da Nang on June 8.

A performance at the DIFF 2023 (Photo: VNA)

The festival will start with a Jetski & Flyboards - a sports art show on the water to be performed for the first time in Da Nang, along with performances by many famous singers in Vietnam, according to the organizing board.

Produced by H2O from Australia, Jetski & Flyboards is a combination of dances on the water and the air and extreme sports performances by world's top flyboarders together with fireworks displays.

It is expected to be a highlight of the DIFF 2024, distinguishing itself from its previous editions.

Audiences at the opening night will be treated to a vibrant art programme with the participation of many famous domestic singers.

The opening night will see the competition between the DIFF defending champion ArtEventia from France and the host team of Da Nang which will bring an elaborate light show, a "symphony" of more than 4,000 firecrackers of all kinds combined with hundreds of different color effects. “Dance of the sky” is the theme of the Da Nang international fireworks team at the DIFF 2024.

Tickets for the festival are available at the DIFF website at diff.vn, with prices ranging from VND800,000 (US$31.44) to VND3 million (US$117.89) for five grandstand tiers.

Themed “Made in Unity - Global Connection - Radiant five continents”, the DIFF 2024 will last until July 13 at the fireworks stage by the Han River.

It draws eight fireworks teams with competitions taking place every Saturday.

