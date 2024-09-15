Only students in safe places can return to schools

As per representatives of the Ministry of Education and Training, only students in safe place can return to schools.

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Thi Kim Chi ( woman in black, center) thanks people from Vinh Phuc who come to support flood relief at Hoa Lan Kindergarten in Yen Bai Province.

The Ministry of Education and Training has dispatched working groups to provide support to the education sector in areas extensively impacted by storms and floods - the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi.

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Thi Kim Chi and the working group visited and encouraged the education sector in Yen Bai after the impact of Typhoon Yagi.

As of September 13, 152 educational institutions in Yen Bai province have established arrangements for students to resume their studies. However, students have not been permitted to return to Yen Bai city, Van Yen, and Tran Yen districts. Yen Bai Province has concentrated its forces to help schools overcome the consequences of storms and floods to bring students back to school soon; by September 18 at the latest, educational institutions will bring students back to school.

Statistically, two teachers and eight students in Yen Bai Province have died in Vietnam as flash floods and landslides take their toll. Moreover, nearly 23,000 students lost their books and textbooks while cleaning operations are being still underway.

Deputy Minister Nguyen Thi Kim Chi has urged the Education and Training Department of Yen Bai province to promote and maintain the psychological well-being of students, teachers, and schools. The department should create optimal circumstances to gradually establish a stable learning environment. Currently, schools that are not safe will not permit students to resume their studies

For those who cannot go, there will be plans for tutoring, make-up classes to ensure the curriculum framework flexibly.

The Ministry of Education and Training will work with publishers based on the damage and needs of the locality, ensuring textbooks for students in the 2024-2025 school year.

The Ministry of Education and Training provided direct assistance to the education sector in Yen Bai province by allocating 1 billion VND to the support of teachers and students impacted by storms and floods while The Hong Ha Stationery Joint Stock Company provided 15,000 sets of school supplies valued at VND 450 million and the Vietnam Education Publishing House sent 300 sets of textbooks to kids in the inundated regions of Yen Bai.

At the same time, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son and the working group also worked with the education sector of Tuyen Quang on overcoming the damage caused by the deadly typhoon.

From September 13, students of 292/456 schools in Tuyen Quang Province have allowed to return to school. It is expected that from September 16, all schools will allow students to return to school. Chiem Hoa Ethnic Boarding Secondary and High School is expected to let students return to school from September 23 to repair and fix the electricity, water, kitchen and dormitory systems due to long-term flooding.

The Ministry of Education and Training and the Vietnam Education Trade Union have provided support of VND500 million to the Tuyen Quang Department of Education and Training.

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong spearheaded a working trip to assess, assist, and bolster the education sector in Cao Bang Province in mitigating the repercussions of Typhoon Yagi.

Cao Bang Province is among the affected areas that experienced significant destruction to both human lives and property. Until now, of 519 educational institutions in the province, 10 facilities have not yet been able to resume classes due to high water levels in rivers and streams and landslides and separated area. Currently, nearly 700 students have not been able to be contacted due to loss of phone signal. Many children cannot go to school due to the terrain.

Deputy Minister Pham Ngoc Thuong has urged the Department of Education and Training of Cao Bang Province to evaluate and appraise the safety conditions of schools who can only resume their education once they are safe. Additionally, the Minister has instructed the department to create a comprehensive teaching plan that emphasizes the importance of prioritizing the first and last grades. This plan should aim to facilitate efficient teaching and learning in the near future.

The Ministry of Education and Training donated VND1 billion to support the provincial education sector to overcome the consequences of the most severe typhoon. Hong Ha Stationery Joint Stock Company donated 15,000 sets of school supplies, worth VND 450 million and sponsored all school supplies for students who lost both parents due to the typhoon until they are twelfth graders.

