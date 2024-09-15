The British Embassy in Vietnam yesterday announced that the UK government has allocated £1 million of humanitarian assistance to Vietnam to support the initial phase of the response to the impact of Typhoon Yagi.

UK provides £1 million to assist Vietnamese people impacted by Typhoon Yagi

The humanitarian assistance in response to the devastating impact of Typhoon Yagi in Vietnam will provide emergency supplies, cash assistance and critical services, such as health, water and sanitation to those affected.

Minister Anneliese Dodds of State for Development at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office stated that the UK government stands beside the people affected by the devastating impact of Typhoon Yagi in Vietnam. The UK government has coordinated closely with the Vietnamese government and humanitarian partners to identify where the UK's support can have greatest impact.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Uyen Phuong