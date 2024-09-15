People join hands to rebuild after super typhoon Yagi

In the flood-affected areas, residents, aided by emergency services, are diligently working to recover from the destruction caused by Asia's strongest storm this year, Super Typhoon Yagi. During recent visits to these regions, SGGP reporters have captured not only the scenes of destruction and landslides but also numerous instances of human kindness and resilience.
