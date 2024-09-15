People join hands to rebuild after super typhoon Yagi

Vietnamese people across the country joined hands to help residents in the northern regions affected by the devastation and grief brought on by super typhoon Yagi and its aftermath.

Soldiers and people join hands to move resident Bui Van Thiep's house in Rom Khanh hamlet in Thach Yen Commune of Hoa Binh Province's Cao Phong District out of the landslide area.

In the flood-affected areas, residents, aided by emergency services, are diligently working to recover from the destruction caused by Asia's strongest storm this year, Super Typhoon Yagi. During recent visits to these regions, SGGP reporters have captured not only the scenes of destruction and landslides but also numerous instances of human kindness and resilience.



Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City organizes a military campaign to support people in overcoming the consequences of the super typhoon.

Helicopters of the 18th Corps (Ministry of National Defense) transport relief goods to isolated flood-hit areas in Nguyen Binh district, Cao Bang province.

Many tourists and foreigners clean up fallen tree branches in Hanoi on September 14.

Students in Ha Tinh City donate school supplies to students in northern provinces affected by storms and floods.

Relief goods are transported to the flooded area of ​Hiep Hoa District in Bac Giang Province

People of Dong Viet Commune of Bac Giang Province join forces to save the Thuong river dike on the afternoon of September 14.

Sanitation workers clean the streets of Lao Cai City after flood waters receded on the morning of September 14

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan