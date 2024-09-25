Education

Online English classes organized for blind persons

Organizers of a non-profit project decided to organize an online English classes for people with low vision.

Established in May 2020, non-profit Hoa Thuy Tien Education Project opened its ninth online English class for those who are visually impaired. People can register the virtual course from now until October 20.

The course with two sessions per week anticipated to commence in October will be conducted online. This term's offerings include elementary English, advanced specialized English focused on speaking skills.

The English courses are tailored for massage professionals. Participants will benefit from customized learning approaches designed to accommodate their disabilities, enhancing their English communication abilities.

The Hoa Thuy Tien project is an online initiative dedicated to teaching English to individuals with visual impairments, aiming to assist visually impaired individuals, particularly students, in accessing English learning programs tailored to their disability.

Since June 2020, the Hoa Thuy Tien project has organized eight English courses with various levels from elementary to intermediate to help students improve their English proficiency and become confident in communication. The project is constantly improving to enhance the quality of teaching and learning as well as the experience of students when coming to class.

