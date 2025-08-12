Da Nang Police arrest Chinese nationals for payment card fraud

Da Nang City Police yesterday announced to arrest a group of Chinese nationals for illegally using international payment cards to appropriate funds totaling VND30 billion (US$1.1 million).

Three Chinese men are arrested

In a coordinated operation on August 11, the Da Nang City Police, led by the Cyber Security and High-Tech Crime Prevention Department, announced the arrest of a group of Chinese and Vietnamese nationals. The individuals are accused of using telecommunications networks and electronic devices to misappropriate property.

The group allegedly used stolen international payment card information to process fraudulent transactions through POS terminals, resulting in the appropriation of VND30 billion. During the initial arrests, authorities seized 11 POS machines, 196 receipts, 3 international payment cards, 2 laptops, and 10 mobile phones used in the criminal activities.

The suspects were apprehended at an apartment on Ham Nghi Street, where they were found to be using stolen credit card information and international payment cards. They allegedly used POS terminals to swipe the cards, fraudulently transferring money from the accounts.

Further investigation by the Da Nang City Police's Investigation Agency led to the identification and apprehension of two additional suspects including Tran Quang Tra (born 1990) and his wife, Trinh Thi Khanh Linh (born 1996), both residents of Thang Binh Commune, Da Nang. Authorities confiscated 14 POS machines, 15 bank cards, and 186 payment invoices from them. The investigation is ongoing.

At the same time, the police dispatched a task force to apprehend Yi Huaimou (born in 1991, Chinese national), the brother of Yi Huaibin—one of three Chinese nationals previously detained at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City while attempting to flee Vietnam.

Preliminary investigation results indicate that the suspects had illegally appropriated approximately VND30 billion from the victims.

The case is currently under further investigation and will be handled in accordance with the law.

By Pham Nga - Translated by Anh Quan