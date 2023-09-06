One additional new cave discovered in Quang Binh Province

One additional new cave was discovered in the Central Province of Quang Binh where Son Doong cave, known as the nation’s kingdom of caves, has been accredited as the world’s largest and most beautiful natural cave by the World Records Union.

The new cave’s mouth in Truong Son Commune of Quang Ninh District includes a front door and a back door. The cave is more than 1.5km long. It takes about an hour to row rubber boats from the cave’s front door to the back door.

Chairman of Truong Son Commune People's Committee Hoang Trong Duc said that local people informed that they discovered one additional beautiful cave in the middle of Truong Son's old forest. After receiving the news, Chairman Duc immediately went with residents to explore the new case with the hope of developing tourism and creating more jobs for local inhabitants.

According to Mr. Hoang Trong Duc, the cave discovery area is located in the Dieu Do village. Currently, people temporarily named this cave Son Nu. Son Nu Cave is more than 1.5km long and at the end of the cave is a back door where water flows into Khe May stream and there is a majestic primeval forest here.

In the cave, there are many beautiful stalactites and strange constructions. The height of the cave’s highest place is about 30m.

According to Mr. Hoang Trong Duc, many native fish species especially mountain eels with many weighing more than 10 kg are residing inside Son Nu cave.