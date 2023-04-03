Old tree in Tran Van On Middle School uprooted, injuring many parents, students

When parents brought their children to Tran Van On Middle School located on Nguyen Van Thu Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, a tree inside the schoolyard suddenly uprooted and fell, trapping many of them.

Initial reports showed that at around 7:15 a.m. on April 3, while many parents were dropping off their children at the school and stopped in front of the school gate, the tree inside the schoolyard unexpectedly uprooted and fell, causing the wall to collapse.

The tree branches hit many parents who were parking their motorbikes in front of the school gate. Some parents noticed that the tree was falling and immediately tried to abandon their bikes and flee in panic. Some who could not escape were trapped under the tree and injured.

According to the reporter of SGGP newspaper at the scene, the tree trunk completely fell on the wall and crossed over Nguyen Van Thu Street. The exposed root part was a few meters wide, showing signs of decay. Several motorbikes were blocked, and many people were trapped under the fallen tree.

At 7:35 a.m., the rescue forces managed to save a woman under the tree branches and brought her to the ambulance.

At nearly 8:30 a.m., District 1 police, cooperating with functional forces, sealed off the scene to handle the incident. The leaders of District 1 police confirmed that at least five people were injured, including a pregnant woman.

At 9 a.m. on the same day, Ms. Le Thi Thanh Giang, the principal of Tran Van On Middle School, confirmed that the incident of the tree falling in the school's yard caused injuries to a seventh-grade male student, a teacher, and three parents.

Currently, the male student, after receiving first aid at District 1 Hospital, has been transferred to Children's Hospital No.2 for further treatment, accompanied by his parents and homeroom teacher.

According to Ms. Giang, one parent is seriously injured and is being transferred to the HCMC Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital, while the others sustained only minor injuries. The school's trees were last inspected on February 22, and at that time, the fallen tree was found to be growing normally and even blooming.