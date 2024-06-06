Old people the backbone of the nation: State President

Vietnamese elders in all historical periods have always been worthy of being the backbone of the nation, State President To Lam affirmed on June 6.

State President To Lam meets outstanding elders nationwide (Photo: VNA)

Meeting outstanding elders nationwide on the occasion of the 83rd traditional day of the Vietnamese elderly (June 6, 1941-2024), the leader affirmed that they are still truly a solid support, keeping the country stable and peaceful for developing sustainably and moving forward with the times.

He stressed the important contributions by old people to the country’s high position and international reputation as it has today, and asked relevant agencies to continue specific activities and policies to improve the quality of health care for the elderly. It is also important to encourage and guide they to protect themselves and monitor their health by their own, he added.

The President emphasised that amending the Law on the Vietnamese Elderly and promulgating the National Strategy on the Vietnamese Elderly for the 2030 - 2050 period are urgent tasks, thus creating a legal basis for the Vietnam Association of the Elderly’s activities so as to meet new requirements, especially in the context of a rapidly aging population in Vietnam, and make practical contributions to Vietnam's commitment to ensuring the rights of the elderly.

At the meeting, delegates expressed their wish that the Party, State, ministries, and agencies continue to have policies to further promote the role of the elderly through amending and supplementing legal regulations, improving the quality of health care and creating more suitable jobs for the elderly.

Vietnam is currently home to nearly 17 million old people.

Vietnamplus