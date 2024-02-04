Old mechanism eliminated to speed up implementation of Resolution 98/2023/QH15

The Steering Committee for the Resolution 98/2023/QH15 implementation on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies for Ho Chi Minh City's development yesterday announced to eliminate the old mechanism to speed up the implementation.

City dwellers look the map of new metro in HCMC

This news was disclosed at the Steering Committee for the Resolution 98/2023/QH15 implementation's second conference yesterday.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai were attending the conference.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong said that after 8 months of implementing the National Assembly-approved Resolution 98/2023/QH15, the city has achieved fruitful results. Currently, two decrees have been issued, a draft decree has been completed and submitted to the Government, and it is expected to continue submitting 2 draft decrees in February 2024.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City is urgently implementing major projects and tasks according to schedule, focusing on completing the project to develop the Ho Chi Minh City urban railway system and the construction project of the International Financial Center.

While analyzing some difficulties and obstacles, he proposed that the Prime Minister assign the Ministry of Home Affairs to continue to coordinate closely with the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and relevant agencies to urgently complete guidance documents for various decrees for the Resolution 98 implementation.

Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai said that Ho Chi Minh City has closely coordinated with ministries and agencies to concretize specific mechanisms and policies; thus, during the implementation, the city has achieved specific results. In particular, the addition of public investment capital from the city budget to lend money to support poverty reduction, job creation programs and apparatus arrangement also achieved clear results including the establishment of the Department of Food Safety and the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center.

Revealing the way to attract strategic investors, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai proposed a pilot scheme for the Can Gio International Transshipment Port project for this purpose.

Concerning the paperwork and procedures, Ho Chi Minh City has followed the correct process and the Ministry of Planning and Investment has received it; therefore, the city is urging the Ministry of Planning and Investment for preliminary appraisal.

Based on the Ministry’s approval, domestic partners and strategic investors will submit their documents for selection. Chairman Phan Van Mai said that Ho Chi Minh City is coordinating with Hanoi City to develop an urban railway development project by 2035. For the completion of a 200km of urban railway by 2035, a different implementation process is needed.

Chairman Phan Van Mai proposed to central ministries and agencies to speed up the progress of the Can Gio International Transshipment Port project, the International Finance Center project, and the carbon market. According to him, the Decree will replace the Government’s Decree 93/2001/ND-CP on decentralizing management of a number of fields for Ho Chi Minh City, which applies the Resolution 98 to maximize decentralization for the city.

Regarding the carbon market development project, Deputy Minister of Finance Le Tan Can said that the ministry has coordinated with ministries and agencies to review the present regulations while studying international regulations and consulting with parties.

Currently, the ministry has completed the content and sent it to the related ministries and agencies again for comments. At the conference, the representative of the Ministry of Finance requested ministries and agencies to respond soon to complete the project and submit it to the Prime Minister for early promulgation.

Regarding the implementation of the Government’s Decree 11/2024/ND-CP on loan interest, reasonable profits, payment methods, and settlement of investment projects under BT contracts in Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of Finance recommended that the Prime Minister should direct the city People's Committee to soon deploy the project list under the BT (build - transfer) contracts as well as develop regulations assigning specialized agencies specific tasks.

Moreover, it will submit to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council to promulgate relevant mechanisms and policies.

Speaking about the Can Gio International Transshipment Port project, Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan said it will be submitted to the Prime Minister in February 2024.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan