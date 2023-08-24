Matters of the carbon market development for rice production concerned

A workshop titled “Multi-side dialogue on the carbon market for the agriculture sector” was held in Can Tho City this morning.

The event was hosted by the International Rice Research Institute, the Institute of Policy and Strategy for Agriculture and Rural Development and the Department of Crop Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

At the workshop, domestic and international experts focused on key matters of strategies and itineraries for development of the carbon market; and shared experiences in taking part in and accessing the carbon credits market and operation methods of the carbon market; discussion about challenges, opportunities and paths for carbon market in the agriculture sector.

Doctor Tran Dai Nghia, Head of the Subject of Research in Environmental and Natural Resources Economics under the Institute of Policy and Strategy for Agriculture and Rural Development said that the matter of carbon credits has attracted a huge concern of the parties. Both the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) and internal carbon transaction programs need to have a legal frame together with an operation process for standardization.

The workshop aimed at creating a forum for relevant parties to exchange knowledge, information and experiences which would help the rice production sector well prepare for joining in domestic and international carbon markets.

According to Doctor Katherine Nelson, Climate Change Specialist and Expert on the Carbon Market under the IRRI Vietnam said that theme of the workshop was very suitable with the recent guarantees of Vietnam on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from all sectors.

The Vietnamese Government signed a decision approving a plan of action on reducing methane emissions to 2030 to cut methane emissions by at least 30 percent. Of which, most of the methane emissions came from agriculture, notably from rice production.

Moreover, the forum will also contribute to the project of the Government named “Sustainable development of one million hectares of high-quality rice associated with green growth in the Mekong Delta”.

Doctor Nelson added the IRRI has been collaborating with the Institute of Policy and Strategy for Agriculture and Rural Development, the Department of Crop Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development together with agencies of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to support the transformation step along with identifying the methods to help farmers earn benefits from the carbon market in the rice production field.

The workshop was an opportunity to promote discussion among representatives of state management agencies, research institutions, the private sector and related entities on opportunities and challenges in accessing carbon markets; as well as carbon credits project registration and approval processes in the agricultural sector.