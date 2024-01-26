Science/technology

Center for digital transformation established in HCMC

A center for digital transformation (DXCentre) was recently set up in HCMC with a view to supporting agencies, organizations, and enterprises in going digitalized and studying, piloting, and transferring digital technology products.

The digital economy is expected to contribute 25 percent and 40 percent to the city's GRDP in 2025 and 2030. (Photo: VNA)

DXCentre will capitalise on digital and data technologies, expand cooperation, mobilise resources so as to provide digital services to serve the people and enterprises and develop digital government to create motives for the development of a digital economy and data economy.

Besides operating a data centre and a data transmission network, the centre will provide guidance and technical support for relevant sides to roll out digital platforms, and develop digital services and smart urban areas.

It is responsible for ensuring information safety for the city’s data centre, digital platforms, information system, and shared database.

Additionally, it will carry out training programmes and give consultations on digital transformation to small and medium businesses.

HCMC is one of the five leading localities in the country for digital transformation, with most administrative procedures available for use online.

There are now more than 7,000 ICT businesses working in the city with a total e-commerce value of US$7.8 billion, accounting for nearly half of the country's total.

The city has set various targets for its digital transformation by 2030.

It strives to become a healthcare center of Vietnam and the ASEAN region with a medical ecosystem of 6,000 modern clinics and hospitals that provide medical care and implement AI in disease diagnosis and treatment.

It is developing a booming digital economy with an expected contribution of 25 percent and 40 percent to the city's GRDP in 2025 and 2030, respectively, to maintain the national leading position economically.

Vietnamplus

Tags

DXCentre digital transformation digital technologies Data Technologies Data Economy smart urban areas information safety

