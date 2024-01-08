Nurturing pale-pink peach blossoms for bountiful Tet celebration in Ha Tinh

Pale-pink peach blossom farmers in Ha Tinh Province, are actively engaged in the meticulous care of peach blossom trees—plucking leaves and pruning branches—in preparation for the Tet market.

Phan Thi Xuan, residing in Xuan Son Hamlet, Co Dam Commune, plucks peach blossom leaves to prepare for the Tet market.

Pale-pink peach blossom farmers in Luu Vinh Son Commune in Thach Ha District and Co Dam Commune in Nghi Xuan District, Ha Tinh Province, are actively engaged in the meticulous care of peach blossom trees—plucking leaves and pruning branches—in preparation for the Tet market.

These ornamental pale-pink peach blossom trees, cultivated by the local people over generations, stand as one of essential cultivars that play a significant role in economic development and enhance the quality of life for the community.

Every year, at this particular time when weather conditions are ideal and dry, local farmers mobilize family members, neighbors, and seasonal labor to collectively focus on plucking leaves and pruning peach blossom branches manually.

This is also the final stage, aiming to stimulate pale-pink peach blossom trees to yield more new buds. Once the leaves are removed, the tree redirects its entire nutrient supply from leaf development to nurturing buds, sprouting shoots, and blossoming flowers, perfectly timed for the Lunar New Year.

Duong Huu Trung, an ornamental pale-pink peach blossom grower in Kim Son Hamlet of Luu Vinh Son Commune, underscores the critical importance of leaf trimming in peach tree cultivation. Therefore, seizing the favorable weather conditions during these days, his family has efficiently organized labor to pluck leaves for approximately 1,200 peach blossom trees. Alongside this, they also prune dry and pest-infected branches, as well as thoroughly clear the grass around the base to ensure proper nutrition for the trees during the budding and flowering phase.

According to Duong Huu Trung, the post-leaf trimming flowering process is highly influenced by weather conditions. Extended periods of warm and sunny weather lead to early blossoming, while continuous cold and rainy weather can delay the flowering. This year, the weather forecast is favorable, alleviating the need for ornamental peach blossom farmers in Luu Vinh Son Commune to implement measures to stimulate flowering, as was necessary in some previous years.

Likewise, Phan Thi Xuan, residing in Xuan Son Hamlet, Co Dam Commune, shared that, this year, her family has cultivated 400 pale-pink peach blossom trees. Thanks to meticulous care adhering to technical procedures, the peach trees have thrived, displaying an appealing form with more branches and buds compared to previous years.

Currently, the family is focusing on pruning leaves and substandard branches to create optimal conditions for the trees to blossom. As the upcoming Lunar New Year approaches, with favorable weather conditions, they plan to bring over 300 peach trees to the market, anticipating a substantial income for a prosperous and warm Tet celebration. In the previous year, the family had successfully sold around 150 peach trees, garnering an income of approximately VND100 million.

According to Mr. Le Thanh Binh, Chairman of the People's Committee of Co Dam Commune, there are about 140 households across the commune cultivating peach blossom trees on approximately 16 hectares of land to serve the Lunar New Year, mainly concentrated in Xuan Son and Ke Lat hamlets. Each peach blossom growing household in the region earns an average income ranging from VND50 million to VND100 million. Notably, several households achieve incomes exceeding VND300 million.

At present, the locality is focusing on developing the pale-pink peach blossom brand to meet the criteria for a 3-star OCOP product (One Commune One Product). If the brand successfully attains the 3-star OCOP certification, it will be a powerful boost for the ornamental peach blossom brand of Co Dam to continue to develop. It will help to establish a reputable brand and facilitate smoother consumer engagement within and beyond Ha Tinh Province.

Mr. Bui Cong Thu, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Luu Vinh Son Commune, shared that there are over 600 households engaged in growing ornamental peach blossom trees across the entire commune, covering an area of approximately 108 hectares, concentrated in Dong Vinh, Kim Son, Tay Son, Xuan Son, Bau Am, and Tan Huong hamlets.

In general, the ornamental pale-pink peach blossom trees have received excellent care from farmers this year, showcasing beautiful forms with abundant buds. As a result, there is optimism among farmers that the upcoming Lunar New Year will yield a more substantial income compared to previous years. The estimated annual income for the entire commune from cultivating ornamental pale-pink peach blossom trees ranges from VND16 billion to VND25 billion.

The ornamental pale-pink peach blossom trees from Co Dam and Luu Vinh Son communes primarily find their way to markets in provinces like Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, and Thanh Hoa. Due to their beautiful positions, abundant flowers, and established brand, as the Lunar New Year approaches, traders usually visit the orchards directly for purchases.

By Duong Quang – Translated by Gia Bao