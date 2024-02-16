Numerous people promptly leaving Ly Son Island for mainland after Tet

On these days, the number of passengers leaving Ly Son Island for Sa Ky Port in Quang Ngai Province to be ready for work and study is high.

Functional agencies and transport units make efforts to carry passengers leaving Ly Son Island for mainland conveniently and safely after Tet holiday

Amid the high demand of passengers, the Sa Ky Port Management Board and Inland Waterway Administration have collaborated with functional agencies and transport units to transport passengers leaving Ly Son Island conveniently and safely.

Following the port management board, from the third day to the fifth day of the Tet holiday, 7, 602turns of visitors arrived at Ly Son Island via Sa Ky Port in Binh Chau Commune, Binh Son District.

From the third day to the seventh day of the first lunar month of 2024, over 5,100 visitors left the island.

In order to meet the travel demand of residents and travelers, the port management board has mobilized 100 percent of staff and employees to closely collaborate with transport units to organize 26 boats on the route from Ly Son to Sa Ky Port every day.

However, due to the insufficiency of marine infrastructure, the Sa Ky harbor bridge could not meet the requirements of dropping off and picking up passengers together with delivery, loading and unloading of goods.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong