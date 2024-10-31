Numerous flight routes to Phu Quoc about to be exploited

The Kien Giang Tourism Department said that Phu Quoc City is expected to welcome a significant number of tourists during Christmas 2024 and New Year's 2025 thanks to the upcoming launch of several new flight routes.

Of these, Vietnam Air Services Company (Vasco) is expected to resume flights on the Can Tho - Phu Quoc route on October 28 with a frequency of five flights per week, except Fridays and Sundays.

Vietjet Air plans to exploit the Da Nang - Phu Quoc route with a frequency of four flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

By the end of 2024, more than 20 other airlines are expected to exploit their flights to Phu Quoc, either regular or charter flights.

In the first nine months of the year, Phu Quoc received nearly 724,000 international tourists, an increase of over 56 percent compared to the same period in 2023, exceeding the 2024 target by 8.6 percent.

Total revenue from tourism activities reached over VND16 trillion (US$630 million), achieving 96.4 percent of the 2024 target.

By Tam Chi- Translated by Huyen Huong