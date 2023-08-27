Number of international tourists increases for two consecutive months

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), the country saw an increase in the number of international tourists for two consecutive months.

Accordingly, Vietnam received one million foreign visitors in July and 1.2 million in August, up 15.4 percent compared to last month.

In August, the number of domestic travelers was 9.5 million, down 24 percent compared to July and up 18.7 percent compared to the same period last year, including 6.3 million with overnight stays.

The total number of international and domestic tourists in the first eight months was 7.8 million and 86 million respectively.

The new visa policy is expected to offer a good chance for the tourism sector of the country to attract foreign tourists to Vietnam, said Head of the VNAT Nguyen Trung Khanh.

Provinces and cities, travel businesses across the country must focus on investing in the construction of infrastructures, providing new products, training high-quality human resources, offering high-quality services, and strengthening management work to ensure security and safety for visitors to lure big spenders and convince overnight visitors to stay longer, he emphasized.