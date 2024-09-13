National

North-South railway resumes operations

SGGP

The Vietnam Railway Corporation announced that, as of September 12, the North-South railway has returned to normal operations after flooding in the Phu Ly area (Ha Nam) subsided.

However, the SE20 train from Da Nang to Saigon Station remains temporarily suspended, with passengers offered the option to refund their tickets or switch to alternative trains. The Hanoi-Lao Cai route will remain suspended until the end of September 15. The Hanoi-Hai Phong route currently operates only four trips per day, stopping at Gia Lam Station (Hanoi).

Comprehensive road bridge safety review

On September 12, the Department for Roads of Vietnam directed road management units and the Departments of Transport to inspect and assess the safety of bridge structures swiftly. Focus should be placed on bridge abutments, piers, and elements vulnerable to changes in water flow, erosion, material extraction, flooding, and collisions with watercraft or drifting debris. Immediate corrective measures must be implemented, with reports submitted to the relevant authorities to ensure timely actions for both structural integrity and traffic safety.

The Phap Van - Cau Gie Expressway remains heavily flooded, with some sections submerged up to 0.8 meters. Local pumping stations are operating at full capacity, and the flooding is expected to be resolved by September 13.

Also on September 12, heavy rain and rising waters of the Buoi River inundated hundreds of households in the communes of Thanh Truc, Thanh Cong, and Kim Tan town (Thach Thanh District, Thanh Hoa). Rescue teams evacuated the elderly and children to safety and urgently relocated nine households from Thach Lam and Thach Tuong communes due to landslide threats. Earlier that morning, a woman tragically drowned while crossing the Dong Lao spillway in Cam Ngoc Commune (Cam Thuy District), and a truck was swept away by floodwaters at the Thanh Tien - Thanh Long spillway (Thach Thanh District). However, the driver was fortunately rescued in time.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thuy Doan

