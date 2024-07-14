North-South Expressway through Central Vietnam: On track to meet deadline
SGGP
On the North-South Expressway construction site from Binh Dinh to Nghe An, a determined atmosphere prevails, overcoming all weather challenges, workers are accelerating construction progress around the clock with three shifts.
Thousands of engineers, machine operators, and workers tirelessly excavate mountain tunnels and build bridges over rivers in a bustling environment. Contractors are committed to completing their packages four months ahead of schedule to provide additional expressways for the country's socio-economic development, national security, and defense needs.