North-South Expressway through Central Vietnam: On track to meet deadline

On the North-South Expressway construction site from Binh Dinh to Nghe An, a determined atmosphere prevails, overcoming all weather challenges, workers are accelerating construction progress around the clock with three shifts.

Thousands of engineers, machine operators, and workers tirelessly excavate mountain tunnels and build bridges over rivers in a bustling environment. Contractors are committed to completing their packages four months ahead of schedule to provide additional expressways for the country's socio-economic development, national security, and defense needs.

The Quy Nhon - Chi Thanh Expressway project progresses rapidly in construction.
Workers from Truong Thinh Company execute the construction package of the Van Ninh - Cam Lo Expressway project.
Workers construct Dien Chau - Bai Vot Expressway under scorching weather conditions.
The shape of Dien Chau - Bai Vot Expressway
The final asphalt concrete sections of National Highway 8A interchange (Thanh Binh Thinh Commune, Duc Tho District, Ha Tinh Province) have been completed as part of the North-South Expressway project.
To ensure progress and safeguard workers' health in hot weather conditions, contractors across the entire route have adopted working hours from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., and from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Construction of the highway foundation molding section passing through Nhon Hoa Ward, An Nhon Town, Binh Dinh Province.
A section of Quy Nhon - Chi Thanh Expressway is currently undergoing land leveling.
By Minh Phong – Translated by Thuy Doan

