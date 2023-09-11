Non-state sector slow to pay social insurance

The non-state sector is slow to pay a sum of VND6,890.3 billion (US$ 287,605,041), an increase of 3.66 percent compared to 2021, accounting for 80.49 percent of the total amount of late payments.

The Government has just sent its reports on the implementation of social insurance policies and regimes, management and use of social insurance funds in 2022 to the National Assembly. As of December 31, 2022, the total amount of late payment of mandatory social insurance is VND8,560.9 billion, an increase of VND121.1 billion compared to 2021.

According to the report, the total number of social insurance participants as of December 31, 2022 is 17.5 million people, accounting for 38.01 percent of the working-age force.

The amount of compulsory social insurance collected in 2022 is more than VND299,800 billion, an increase of more than VND35,800 billion compared to the same period in or equivalent to an increase of 13.6 percent. The average salary as a basis for paying monthly compulsory social insurance in 2022 for employees is more than VND5.7 million, an increase of 0.55 percent compared to 2021.

In particular, the average salary as a basis for paying compulsory social insurance for workers in the state-owned enterprise sector is approximately VND6.69 million per month, an increase of 1.6 percent compared to 2021 while their peers in the foreign-invested sector have about VND 6.23 million a month, an increase of 1.48 percent compared to 2021 and the non-state sector about VND 5.27 million a month, an increase of 3.34 percent compared to 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the total amount of late payment of mandatory social insurance is VND8,560.9 billion, an increase of VND121.1 billion compared to 2021, equivalent to an increase of 1.44 percent.

Moreover, the interest rate on penalty for insurance payment delay is VND 3,438.3 billion. Of which, the state-owned enterprise sector's slow payment of social insurance is VND 790.3 billion, an increase of 2 percent compared to 2021, accounting for 9.23 percent of the total amount of late payment. FDI enterprises and foreign organizations delayed payment of social insurance of VND 663.1 billion, down 9.83 percent compared to 2021, accounting for 7.75 percent of the total amount of late payment.

Enterprises in the non-state sector delayed payment of social insurance is VND 6,890.3 billion, an increase of 3.66 percent compared to 2021, accounting for 80.49 percent of the total amount of late payment.

Thus, in 2022, the slow payment of social insurance continues to increase. Notably, more than 80 percent of non-state enterprises are slow to pay social insurance.

According to the Social Security of Vietnam’s reports, as of May 30, 2023, the social insurance agency incorrectly collected compulsory social insurance participants from 3,567 business household owners. The total amount collected into the social insurance fund is about VND 113 billion.

The report on unemployment insurance policy revealed more than 14.33 million people participated in unemployment insurance in 2022, an increase of more than 929,900 people compared to 2021, equivalent to an increase of 6.94 percent, accounting for 31.13 percent of the labor force in this age group.

Plus, unemployment insurance revenue in 2022 is more than VND14,420 billion, a decrease of more than 2,590 billion VND compared to 2021, equivalent to a decrease of 15.26 percent.

In 2022, there will be more than 983,000 people applying for unemployment benefits, an increase of 22.68 percent compared to 2021. The number of people deciding to receive unemployment benefits in 2022 is more than 975,300 people, an increase of 27.55 percent compared to 2021 and accounts for 99.13 percent of people applying for unemployment benefits.

The National Assembly Standing Committee will issue written opinions on the Government's reports on this issue.