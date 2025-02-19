National

Noi Bai- Lao Cai Expressway upgrade project to commence in Q4, 2025

SGGP

Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) yesterday announced the plans on repairing road surface damages and upgrading traffic safety system along the entire Noi Bai – Lao Cai Expressway.

img-6852-9537.jpeg
The stretch of Noi Bai-Lao Cai Expressway from Yen Bai to Lao Cai Province has only two lanes

After ten years of operation serving a high volume of vehicles, multiple damaged and deteriorated sections have appeared along the expressway, posing risks of traffic unsafety.

At the current time, the contractors are urgently mobilizing personnel, machinery and equipment to start periodic maintenance by the end of February.

In addition, the VEC will carry out major renovations on the Noi Bai – Yen Bai section with a total length of 123 kilometers, and expand the Yen Bai – Lao Cai section, covering 121 kilometers with full four-lane expressway.

The total investment for the project is expected to reach over VND7.6 trillion (US$298 million). Of which, the VEC will mobilize more than VND4.6 trillion (US$180 million) while the state budget shall contributes over VND3 trillion (US$118 million).

The project is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of the year.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vietnam Expressway Corporation Noi Bai- Lao Cai Expressway upgrade project periodic maintenance

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn