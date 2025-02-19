Noi Bai- Lao Cai Expressway upgrade project to commence in Q4, 2025

Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) yesterday announced the plans on repairing road surface damages and upgrading traffic safety system along the entire Noi Bai – Lao Cai Expressway.

The stretch of Noi Bai-Lao Cai Expressway from Yen Bai to Lao Cai Province has only two lanes

After ten years of operation serving a high volume of vehicles, multiple damaged and deteriorated sections have appeared along the expressway, posing risks of traffic unsafety.

At the current time, the contractors are urgently mobilizing personnel, machinery and equipment to start periodic maintenance by the end of February.

In addition, the VEC will carry out major renovations on the Noi Bai – Yen Bai section with a total length of 123 kilometers, and expand the Yen Bai – Lao Cai section, covering 121 kilometers with full four-lane expressway.

The total investment for the project is expected to reach over VND7.6 trillion (US$298 million). Of which, the VEC will mobilize more than VND4.6 trillion (US$180 million) while the state budget shall contributes over VND3 trillion (US$118 million).

The project is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of the year.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong