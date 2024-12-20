Noi Bai Airport implements non-stop toll collection from December 20

Noi Bai International Airport has announced that, from December 20, 2024, all cashless and automatic parking fee collection lanes will be fully functional at both T1 and T2 passenger terminals.

The system, designed to streamline parking fee payment, has completed its trial phase and is now officially operational across the airport.

At T1 Terminal, nine entry lanes and ten exit lanes have been in stable operation with non-stop fee collection since early December 2024. At T2 Terminal, seven entry lanes and eleven exit lanes are fully operational as of December 20, 2024. Payment methods accepted include ETC accounts, bank cards, QR code payments, e-wallets, and cash payments.

The system has demonstrated reliable performance, ensuring accurate fee calculation, saving time for customers, and alleviating congestion at toll stations, particularly during peak hours. Currently, all lanes support mixed payment methods. Based on data about vehicles using ETC cards, Noi Bai Airport plans to designate exclusive ETC lanes alongside mixed-payment lanes to reduce vehicle processing time further.

To ensure smooth entry, exit, and payment, vehicle owners should verify their vehicles are equipped with ETC cards, ensure sufficient funds in their accounts, and keep license plates clean and clearly visible for optimal camera recognition. Vehicles with sufficient ETC balances will experience automatic fee deduction and quick passage, minimizing delays for others.

This project, initiated by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, aims to modernize parking fee collection across 21 airports under its management. To date, five airports—Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, Da Nang, Cat Bi, and Phu Bai—have successfully adopted the system. The corporation plans to accelerate upgrades and implementation at remaining airports to improve efficiency and service quality nationwide.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thuy Doan