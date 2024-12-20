National

Noi Bai Airport implements non-stop toll collection from December 20

SGGPO

Noi Bai International Airport has announced that, from December 20, 2024, all cashless and automatic parking fee collection lanes will be fully functional at both T1 and T2 passenger terminals.

The system, designed to streamline parking fee payment, has completed its trial phase and is now officially operational across the airport.

cang-hkqt-noi-bai-chinh-thuc-ap-dung-thu-phi-khong-dung-tai-tat-ca-cac-lan-vao-ra-ca-hai-nha-ga-5-4527.jpg.jpg
Noi Bai Airport officially implements non-stop toll collection at all terminals.

At T1 Terminal, nine entry lanes and ten exit lanes have been in stable operation with non-stop fee collection since early December 2024. At T2 Terminal, seven entry lanes and eleven exit lanes are fully operational as of December 20, 2024. Payment methods accepted include ETC accounts, bank cards, QR code payments, e-wallets, and cash payments.

The system has demonstrated reliable performance, ensuring accurate fee calculation, saving time for customers, and alleviating congestion at toll stations, particularly during peak hours. Currently, all lanes support mixed payment methods. Based on data about vehicles using ETC cards, Noi Bai Airport plans to designate exclusive ETC lanes alongside mixed-payment lanes to reduce vehicle processing time further.

To ensure smooth entry, exit, and payment, vehicle owners should verify their vehicles are equipped with ETC cards, ensure sufficient funds in their accounts, and keep license plates clean and clearly visible for optimal camera recognition. Vehicles with sufficient ETC balances will experience automatic fee deduction and quick passage, minimizing delays for others.

This project, initiated by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, aims to modernize parking fee collection across 21 airports under its management. To date, five airports—Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, Da Nang, Cat Bi, and Phu Bai—have successfully adopted the system. The corporation plans to accelerate upgrades and implementation at remaining airports to improve efficiency and service quality nationwide.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Noi Bai International Airport T1 Terminal T2 terminal non-stop toll collection automatic parking fee collection

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn