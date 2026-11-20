The expansion of telecommunications infrastructure is bringing reliable mobile connectivity to remote, isolated, and border areas, ensuring seamless communication and supporting Vietnam's digital transformation efforts.

Viettel has deployed 1,337 base stations over the past seven months, bringing high-speed mobile coverage to roughly 130,000 people across 788 villages and 1,068 residential clusters.

The figures were announced at the Ministry of National Defense's conference today in Hanoi on reviewing the 2026 program to eliminate mobile dead zones, including villages, hamlets, and residential clusters in remote, isolated, and border areas that previously lacked service. General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense, attended and addressed the meeting.

In accordance with Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW (dated December 22, 2024) of the Politburo, the Prime Minister tasked the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense in March 2026 with directing the Viettel Group to eliminate mobile coverage gaps in remote, isolated, and border regions throughout 2026.

General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense, speaks at the event. Photo: SGGP

Upon receiving the mandate in March 2026, Viettel immediately launched a comprehensive operation involving site surveys, network design, land acquisition, and the procurement of materials.

To overcome difficult terrain, Viettel tailored its connectivity solutions to local conditions, laying 3,800 kilometers of fiber-optic cable and erecting 10,000 utility poles where accessible, while deploying 170 microwave links and low-orbit satellites for more isolated areas.

At off-grid sites, the company also installed solar power systems and built more than 600 kilometers of new power lines.

Outstanding individuals from Viettel are awarded Certificates of Merit from the Minister of National Defence during the conference. Photo: SGGP

The success of this program is the result of the combined resources and efforts of multiple stakeholders. Military Regions 1, 2, and 4, the Border Guard High Command, and the Military Commands of Lang Son, Cao Bang, Dien Bien, and Quang Tri provinces have been directly addressing challenges on the ground, mobilizing local forces to transport materials and equipment.

This effort has been bolstered by the active involvement of local authorities and the power sector, alongside the unified support of the local population.

Speaking at the conference, General Phan Van Giang commended Viettel for its spirit of autonomy, self-reliance, and resilience. He also acknowledged the close coordination among military agencies and units, as well as the support provided by local party committees, authorities, and residents.

"Wherever our people live, and wherever our officers and soldiers are stationed to protect national sovereignty and border security, there must be telecommunications infrastructure and digital services," Gen. Phan Van Giang said. "Completing these base stations today is merely the beginning; the crucial task ahead is to ensure the sustained operation of this infrastructure."

The Minister directed Viettel to guarantee the stable and secure operation of the infrastructure, while instructing military and Border Guard units to collaborate on its management and effective utilization in support of national defense objectives.

Providing further details at the conference, Lieutenant General Tao Duc Thang, Chairman and General Director of Viettel Group, stated that the campaign would not conclude with these 1,337 base stations. Viettel will continue to develop technological solutions to gradually extend coverage to smaller residential clusters which consist of 30–50 people, or even as few as 10–30 individuals.

"Every base station erected along our borders serves as a tangible testament to our commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind on the nation’s journey toward digital transformation," said Lieutenant General Tao Duc Thang.

Viettel has completed 1,337 new base stations over seven months, bringing high-speed mobile access to roughly 130,000 people across 788 villages and 1,068 residential clusters and pushing its nationwide coverage to 99.7 percent. The expansion includes 48 stations supporting border guard patrols and connecting remote highland communities, where residents previously walked up to five kilometers for a signal. The new coverage gives locals access to online education and timely natural disaster alerts.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan