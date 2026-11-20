Under a new decree taking effect in 2027, organizations testing new technologies and business models could face fines of up to VND100 million if their trials cause, or risk causing, serious harm to human health, safety, or the environment.

A fine of VND70 million (US$2,750) to VND100 million (US$3,900) shall be imposed for testing a new technology or business model that causes serious consequences, or creates a genuine risk of serious consequences, for human life or health or the environment, where the conduct does not result in criminal prosecution.

The Government has issued Decree No. 415/2026/ND-CP, which stipulates administrative penalties for violations in the fields of science, technology, and technology transfer.

Notably, the decree introduces penalties for violations within the regulatory sandbox for new technologies, processes, solutions, products, services, and business models.

Specifically, fines ranging from VND5 million to VND10 million will be imposed for conducting tests beyond the authorized timeframe without obtaining a required extension, failing to fully inform participants of potential risks prior to their involvement, withholding or only partially disclosing testing risks, or collecting and using data for unapproved purposes during the trial period.

Furthermore, fines ranging from VND10 million to VND20 million apply to violations such as conducting tests beyond the authorized scope, scale, or subject matter, failing to comply with approved safety conditions and requirements during trials, altering testing conditions without approval from competent authorities, or failing to fully implement required safety measures for participants.

The decree also stipulates fines of VND20 million to VND30 million for acts such as concealing or falsifying risk information during testing, failing to suspend or terminate trials upon request by competent authorities, or continuing operations after risks exceed permitted thresholds. More severe penalties ranging from VND70 million to VND100 million will apply to violations that cause, or have the potential to cause, serious consequences to human life, health, or the environment, provided they do not warrant criminal prosecution.

Furthermore, the decree stipulates additional forms of sanctions and remedial measures. It also addresses the imposition of administrative penalties for violations in the electronic environment.

The decree shall take effect on January 5, 2027.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan