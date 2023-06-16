Ninh Thuan food festival opens

A food festival themed "The taste of Ninh Thuan cuisine" opened in Phan Rang - Thap Cham city, the south central province of Ninh Thuan on June 15 with 50 stalls from 25 food businesses.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, this year's festival featured cooking performances, displays of cooking art, ingredients, and clips promoting images of typical raw material areas from the north to the south.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyen Long Bien, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said that Ninh Thuan cuisine is the interference and harmonious combination of the central region's cuisine and Cham culinary culture. Local dishes or specialties are often not sophisticated in terms of design or decoration, mainly focusing on taste and freshness.

The festival is an opportunity for organisations and individuals engaging in food business to meet, exchange, introduce products and promote their brands to visitors, he said.

During the festival, the first Ninh Thuan Talented Chef Contest will be held.

The festival, taking place until June 18, is part of activities marking the inscription of the art of pottery making of the Cham people on UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage and Ninh Thuan Grape - Wine Festival in 2023.