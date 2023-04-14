Ninh Thuan announces grape and wine festival in 2023

This morning, the People’s Committee of Ninh Thuan Province held a press conference to announce the Ninh Thuan grape and wine festival 2023 along with special activities in June.

Especially, the South- Central province also announced the reception of UNESCO’s certificate recognizing the pottery-making art of Cham ethnic people as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

The two above-mentioned events are scheduled to take place from June 13 to June 18.

Within this festival, there will be a series of cultural, sports and tourism activities such as a cuisine festival, a seminar about developing products from grapes, a workshop on preserving and promoting the value of the pottery-making art of Cham ethnic people, tours to vineyards, Bau Truc pottery village, My Nghiep craft village and Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve and so on.

Additionally, many unique and interesting cultural, sports and tourism activities and events such as Ninh Son Fruit Festival, the Cultural Festival of Raglai Ethnic People and a tour to explore the coastal landscapes of Ninh Thuan Province are also organized in the locality.

Grape and wine festival is a biennial traditional festival of Ninh Thuan Province, contributing to honoring the value of grapes as well as building a unique and memorable brand of the locality.

Currently, Ninh Thuan is considered the country's largest grape cultivation area with ​​over 1,000 hectares.

Previously, on November 29 of 2022, the pottery making art of Cham ethnic people was inscribed in the list of intangible cultural heritages in need of urgent safeguarding by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).