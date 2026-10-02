Nine Lao nationals deported for illegal entry into Vietnam

Vietnamese authorities in Quang Tri Province have deported nine Lao nationals who illegally entered the country, the La Lay International Border Gate Border Guard Station said on October 2.

Nine Lao nationals are deported for illegally entering Vietnam.

The case was uncovered in A Bung Village, La Lay Commune, where authorities found Ho Van Ngheo, 39, a local resident, riding a motorcycle carrying two Lao nationals who had no identification documents and had illegally crossed into Vietnam from Laos.

A subsequent inspection of Ngheo's residence uncovered seven more Lao nationals who lacked identification and the required immigration documents.

As the investigation was expanded, the La Lay International Border Gate Border Guard Station detained Ho Thi Khanh, 30, residing in A Luoi 5 Commune, Hue City, and Ho Thi A Ut, 37, from A Bung Village.

During questioning, the suspects admitted to arranging and escorting the Lao nationals across the border illegally so they could seek employment in Ho Chi Minh City.

After completing the case file, authorities decided to launch a criminal investigation into the organization of illegal entry and exit, focusing on alleged arrangements to bring foreign nationals illegally into Vietnam.

The Lao nationals were also administratively fined for crossing the national border without completing the required immigration procedures.

The nine Lao nationals were subsequently deported to Laos in accordance with regulations.

By Bui Nghia, Van Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan