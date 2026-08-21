Ministry advances digital security with new cyber laws

The Ministry of Public Security gathered over 700 delegates on August 21 to guide implementation of Vietnam’s new cybersecurity and personal data protection laws, underscoring their role in securing the nation’s fast-growing digital economy.

The Ministry of Public Security convened over 700 domestic and international delegates to provide guidance on Vietnam’s newly enacted Law on Cybersecurity and Law on Personal Data Protection.

Participants at the conference. Photo: Thanh Phuong

The conference was organized by the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention (A05), under the Ministry of Public Security, in collaboration with the National Cybersecurity Association (NCA). It was part of a program to disseminate legal information and implement laws recently passed by the National Assembly, while also marking Vietnam Cybersecurity Day (August 6). It underscored these laws as strategic milestones in safeguarding data, strengthening national security, and laying the foundation for Vietnam’s fast-growing digital economy.

Speaking at the conference, Lieutenant General Le Xuan Minh, Director of A05, affirmed that these two laws represent strategic milestones in establishing a unified legal framework to ensure cybersecurity, protect personal data, and lay the foundation for the development of a digital nation.

Lieutenant General Le Xuan Minh reveals the country is accelerating digital transformation,. Photo: Thanh Phuong

Lieutenant General Le Xuan Minh highlighted that Vietnam is accelerating digital transformation, scientific and technological development, and innovation across all sectors, aiming to build a digital nation with people at the center and data as a core resource. In this context, cyberspace has become an essential space for economic, cultural, and social development.

According to the 2025 Digital Nation Index rankings, Vietnam currently boasts the fastest-growing digital economy in the ASEAN region on a national scale, achieving balanced development across five key pillars: infrastructure, innovation, data governance, cybersecurity, and human resources.

However, alongside significant opportunities, risks related to cybersecurity, data security, personal data breaches, and cybercrime are also on the rise and becoming increasingly complex. Cybersecurity and personal data protection have become pivotal elements of the national security strategy aimed at addressing non-traditional security challenges, particularly human security and security in emerging domains.

Lieutenant General Le Xuan Minh stated that Vietnam regards the assurance of cybersecurity, data security, and information security for agencies, organizations, and individuals as an integral, overarching requirement in the nation's pursuit of science and technology development, innovation, and digital transformation. Consequently, the development and refinement of institutions, policies, and legal frameworks must stay ahead of the curve, simultaneously addressing current challenges and laying the groundwork for future growth.

A delegate presents a topic at the conference. Photo: Thanh Phuong

The enactment of the Law on Cybersecurity and the Law on Personal Data Protection has established a unified legal framework for cybersecurity and data protection, while also helping to safeguard human rights and the legitimate rights and interests of agencies, organizations, and individuals in the online environment. This framework serves as a foundation for state management, leveraging security as a basis to foster socio-economic development and build a sustainable digital society.

Lieutenant General Le Xuan Minh underscored that awareness of legal regulations alone is insufficient for agencies, organizations, enterprises, and individuals. He stressed the importance of correctly interpreting these regulations, clearly defining responsibilities, and proactively implementing them in practice.

According to him, responsibility and compliance form the foundation of a secure “digital shield,” strengthening public trust and enhancing the reputation of businesses in Vietnam while opening doors to broader international cooperation.

Speaking in response to the theme "For a humane cyberspace for everyone”, launched by the Prime Minister, Lieutenant General Minh emphasized that placing individuals at the center of cyberspace is essential. He expressed confidence that building a secure, safe, healthy, and civilized online environment will be a decisive factor in ensuring peace and happiness for all citizens.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan