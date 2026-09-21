Ho Chi Minh City police dismantle eight transnational drug rings, arrest 126

Ho Chi Minh City police have dismantled eight transnational drug trafficking rings and arrested 126 suspects, including a self-styled social media gangster and nine foreign nationals, authorities said on September 21.

Hoang “Nato” at the investigation agency

The operation was led by the city's Police Department for Drug-related Crime Investigation (PC04), which launched a major investigation after arresting Duong Minh Tuan, also known as “Hoang Nato,” 43, a resident of Gia Dinh Ward.

Police then spent ten days conducting extensive investigations and tracing leads to uncover the broader network.

The crackdown resulted in the dismantling of eight drug-related criminal rings and the arrest and handling of 126 suspects. Among those detained were individuals who portrayed themselves as gangsters on social media, along with five South Korean nationals and four Taiwanese nationals involved in drug trafficking, possession, and the organization and use of illegal drugs.

PC04 police arrested and handled 126 suspects.

The trafficking networks were allegedly headed by Kim Ju Young, 34, a South Korean national; Pham Phuong Anh, 27, from An Giang Province; Pham Tai Vinh, 24, from Quang Tri Province; Le Dang Khoa, 32, from Bay Hien Ward; Giang Quoc Khanh, 26, from Phu Dinh Ward; Pham Minh Sang, 34, from Tan Hung Ward; and Nguyen Thanh Quoc, 30, from Tan Son Nhat Ward.

Authorities seized more than 1,000 vape pods containing etomidate, along with large quantities of other synthetic drugs and various related exhibits.

Kim Ju Young, a South Korean national, and his girlfriend Nguyen Hoang Kha Ai were arrested with a large quantity of evidence.

Police said the suspects had used sophisticated concealment methods, disguising drugs in compact products resembling conventional e-cigarettes. The products were allegedly used to target young people and customers at entertainment and recreational venues.

Evidence seized by police

The crackdown highlights Ho Chi Minh City's efforts to maintain an active offensive against drug-related crime both offline and in cyberspace, police said.

Authorities said the operation would contribute to maintaining public security and order as the city works toward its goal of becoming a drug-free city by 2030.

By Nguyen Tan – Translated by Thuy Doan