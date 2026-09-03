Several pharmaceutical companies in Ho Chi Minh City fined for violations

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health said on September 8 that it had issued decisions imposing administrative fines on several companies for violations in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics sectors.

No 25 Central Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company was fined for failing to properly declare its selling prices.

Nhan Hung Pharmaceutical Company Limited, located at 65 Le Trung Nghia Street, Bay Hien Ward, was fined VND50 million (US$1,900) and ordered to recall and destroy the violating product batch. The company was found to have marketed cosmetics that failed to meet quality and safety requirements. The Oatrum all-in-one shower and shampoo gel, in a 150ml tube, batch No. 10122025, manufactured on December 10, 2025, and expiring on December 9, 2028, failed to meet microbiological limits.

Dai Hung Pharmaceutical Company Limited, located at Room 14B03, Ruby Land Building, 58/4 Luy Ban Bich Street, Tan Phu Ward, was fined VND160 million (US$6,100). The company was also ordered to suspend cosmetic production until it obtains a certificate of eligibility for cosmetic production and to recall and destroy all Thai Duong Namu oil cosmetic products. The violations involved manufacturing cosmetics without the required certificate and producing products that failed to meet quality standards.

Nam Sai Gon Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company, located at 1A/18 Tam Binh Street, Hiep Binh Ward, was fined VND37 million (US$1,400) and ordered to declare the actual selling prices and refund all price differences. The company was found to have failed to properly declare drug prices to the competent authorities and to have wholesaled prescription medicines at prices higher than the published or re-declared wholesale prices.

No 25 Central Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company, at 448B Nguyen Tat Thanh Street, Xom Chieu Ward, was fined VND25 million (US$950) for failing to properly declare drug prices to the competent authorities as required.

Tan Huynh Phat Pharmaceutical Company Limited – To Hien Thanh Branch, located at G15, Pharmaceutical and Medical Equipment Trade Center, 134/1 To Hien Thanh Street, Hoa Hung Ward, was fined VND8 million (US$300) for removing or breaking seals placed on exhibits or means of administrative violations under seal or in temporary custody, or for altering the scene of an administrative violation without authorization.

Saigon Young Hospital Company Limited, at 26 Huynh Dinh Hai Street, Binh Thanh Ward, was fined VND15 million (US$570) for failing to notify the relevant authority in writing that it met Good Storage Practices (GSP) requirements and failing to comply with the prescribed roadmap for fully implementing and maintaining GSP requirements at facilities storing, supplying or preserving vaccines, medicines and pharmaceutical ingredients for non-commercial purposes.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health also fined Ngoc Trang Pharmacy Household Business VND25 million (US$950) and Bui Thi Bich Van Household Business VND4 million (US$150).

Both establishments were found to have purchased and sold medicines and medicinal materials without certificates of eligibility for pharmaceutical business. They also lacked separate areas for non-medicinal products or proper signage indicating that such products were not medicines, or stored non-medicinal products together with medicines while also selling cosmetics, functional foods or medical devices.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Huyen Huong