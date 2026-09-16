Ho Chi Minh City receives 42 Vietnamese citizens deported from US

Ho Chi Minh City Police said on September 16 that they had coordinated with relevant agencies to receive 42 Vietnamese citizens deported from the United States and provide assistance to help them resettle after returning home.

Ho Chi Minh City Police coordinate with relevant agencies to receive Vietnamese citizens deported from the United States.

A city police task force and other authorities initially received the group at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi before arranging their onward travel to Ho Chi Minh City. Most of the returnees had lived in the city before leaving Vietnam.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Immigration Office, the individuals had either violated US laws or no longer met legal residency requirements while living in the United States, leading to their deportation.

Some faced difficulties after their return, including obtaining new identity documents, contacting relatives, and finding accommodation or employment. Authorities said several returnees no longer had relatives able to support them, while others were elderly, in poor health, or had lost contact with their families for a long time.

Ho Chi Minh City Police review returnees’ circumstances and assist upon their arrival in the city.

The police task force reviewed each person's circumstances, verified their place of residence and family connections, and worked with relevant agencies to provide appropriate assistance.

Those unable to contact relatives, lacking stable accommodation or facing particularly difficult circumstances were referred to social assistance facilities in coordination with ward-level authorities, local police and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health. They will receive temporary accommodation, care, and other forms of support.

The latest operation marked the sixth group of returning deportees received by Ho Chi Minh City Police this year. Authorities said the repatriation process was carried out under arrangements between Vietnam and the United States, while seeking to safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens returning home. Ho Chi Minh City Police urged people studying, working, travelling, or settling abroad to understand and comply with local laws. They warned against illegal entry or exit, unauthorized employment or residence, the use of forged documents, and involvement in illegal migration networks, noting that violations could result in detention, deportation, or entry bans.

By Manh Thang, Nguyen Tan – Translated by Thuy Doan