Offenders face up to US$2,800 fine for obstructing journalists’ work

The Government has issued a new decree on administrative penalties in the press sector, which took effect on September 26 and sets heavier fines for insulting the honor, dignity, and reputation of journalists on duty.

Journalists and reporters covering the 2026 National Press Festival in Hai Phong City. Photo: Do ​​Trung

The Government has promulgated Decree 367/2026/ND-CP establishing administrative sanctions within the press industry, imposing monetary penalties between VND50 million (US$2,000) and VND70 million (US$2,800) for conduct that undermines the professional standing, reputation, and personal dignity of journalists engaged in their official duties.

In accordance with applicable regulations, the administrative violations statute of limitations within the press sector extends to a period of two years, whereby the maximum penalty for each infraction is established at VND500 million for institutional entities and VND250 million for individual persons.

Under the new decree, individuals or organizations may face fines of VND50 million to VND70 million for actions that do not warrant criminal prosecution. Such conduct includes acts of disrespect toward or harm to the honor, dignity, or professional reputation of journalists engaged in their official functions. Identical penalties are imposed for the destruction or deliberate impairment of journalists' equipment, documentation, or materials employed in journalistic investigation and reporting activities.

The decree establishes a maximum administrative fine spanning from VND400 million to VND500 million for violations that do not constitute criminal offenses. These violations include the dissemination or transmission of content that jeopardizes the independence, sovereignty, or territorial integrity of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam; the dissemination or transmission of content that fosters discord among social classes, population segments, or between the populace and governmental institutions, military forces, political entities, and socio-political associations; the misrepresentation of historical events; the rejection of revolutionary accomplishments; and the denigration of the nation or its national heroes.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan