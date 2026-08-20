Ho Chi Minh City police bust VND559-billion online gambling ring

Ho Chi Minh City police have dismantled a large-scale online gambling network that allegedly processed more than VND559 billion (US$21.3 million) through bank accounts, authorities said on August 20.

The Criminal Police Division (PC02) of the Ho Chi Minh City Police launched an investigation after detecting a group suspected of organizing and participating in illegal betting on online gambling websites.

HCMC police have opened six criminal cases and prosecuted and detained 40 suspects on charges of organizing gambling and illegal gambling.

The investigation began in June 2026, when police established a specialized task force. By July, officers had simultaneously tracked down individuals managing and operating multiple betting platforms.

Police summoned 50 people and seized 50 mobile phones, three laptops, and a large volume of documents and electronic data linked to the operation.

Investigators said the network was structured into multiple groups and tiers of intermediaries. Several branches were allegedly run or operated by Pham Le Dong, Nguyen Hoang Long, Nguyen Van Loi, Do Hoang Thien, Le Hoang Anh Kiet, Doan Chinh Thuan, Ho Van Dung, Nguyen Thanh Nguyen, Pham Van Kiet, Le Phi Hoang, and Doan Tan Vu, among others.

Investigators have taken statements and assessed the roles of each person linked to the network.

The suspects reportedly communicated mainly through messaging apps and social media, distributing betting accounts through several layers to expand the network and complicate law enforcement efforts. Some accounts were allegedly obtained from contacts in Cambodia before being broken down and distributed to lower-level operators.

Beyond wagers placed through websites, suspects also accepted bets privately via messaging applications, with stakes ranging from tens to hundreds of millions of Vietnamese dong per match.

Evidence and documents seized by HCMC police investigators

Police have so far opened six criminal cases and prosecuted and detained 40 suspects on charges of organizing gambling and illegal gambling.

The investigation continues to identify other participants, trace the source of betting accounts, and follow the money flows to uncover additional operators and networks.

By Nguyen Tan – Translated by Thuy Doan