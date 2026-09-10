Five drone violations addressed in Di An Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Police in Di An Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, have summoned individuals in five cases of drones entering restricted airspace between August 28 and September 4, urging residents to comply with regulations to safeguard aviation security and public order.

On the evening of September 9, Di An Ward police in Ho Chi Minh City issued a warning about people violating regulations on the use of unmanned aircraft.

People are asked to comply with the present regulation of UAVs, drones, flycams and other aircraft. Illustrative photo: N.T.

Through patrols, monitoring and reports from residents, Di An Ward police detected several cases of aircraft being used in violation of regulations. Specifically, from August 28 to September 4 alone, the agency detected and handled five violations related to the registration and use of unmanned aircraft.

Di An Ward police asked residents to strictly comply with the law when using UAVs, drones, flycams and other aircraft, and advised them to proactively learn about regulations on registration, management and flight operations before use.

Strict compliance with regulations not only helps avoid penalties but also contributes to ensuring aviation security, safety and public order in the area. Violations are inspected, verified and handled in accordance with the law.

Following a recent incident in which an unmanned aircraft entered controlled airspace and disrupted flight operations at Tan Son Nhat Airport, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc directed the Ministry of Public Security to lead an investigation and strictly handle violations involving the use of unmanned aircraft and other objects that affect flight operations.

By Thao Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan