Multiple violations uncovered at Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation

On August 29, the Government Inspectorate issued a notice of inspection conclusion regarding compliance with legal regulations in the management and use of capital and assets at the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM).

According to the conclusion announcement, VATM was established in 2010 based on the reorganization of the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation, structured as a parent company and subsidiary model.

The parent company VATM is wholly owned by the State; the subsidiary is Attech, a Limited Liability Company specializing in flight management engineering.

The inspection found that VATM had accounted for the costs of purchasing and upgrading fixed assets as business production expenses instead of increasing the original cost of fixed assets as required by regulations.

From 2023 to November 30, 2025, VATM, its dependent units and Attech made cash payments totaling more than VND319 billion (US$12.1 million) for salaries, bonuses and other regular expenses, in violation of the Law on Anti-Corruption.

The inspection of 14 projects also found that some feasibility study reports lacked financial and risk analyses as well as assessments of their socio-economic effectiveness. Some economic-technical reports failed to assess investment efficiency, in violation of the Law on Construction.

Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung

The Government Inspectorate also pointed out shortcomings in the pricing of construction and electromechanical equipment. Some equipment was quoted only by trading companies rather than manufacturers, while some specialized air traffic management equipment lacked sufficient quotations for comparison and selection.

VATM also approved investment estimates without selecting appropriate prices from quotations provided by manufacturers and suppliers.

Notably, a quotation for the Voice Communication Control System (VCCS) had expired on March 15, 2021, but was still used to determine the project's total investment estimate. The quotation was nearly EUR2.9 million, while the winning bid was only about EUR1.6 million.

The Government Inspectorate concluded that using an expired quotation and a quotation significantly higher than the winning bid to determine the total investment estimate failed to ensure that construction investment costs were consistent with prevailing market prices, in violation of the Law on Construction.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong