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Economy

Night economy set to become a key growth driver for Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP

Experts highlight the untapped potential of Ho Chi Minh City’s night economy, which could generate up to 70 percent of tourism service revenue if properly developed and promoted.

On the afternoon of March 25, Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Culinary Association, held a seminar titled “Developing the Night Economy – A Driver for Ho Chi Minh City’s Growth.”

Experts estimate that the night economy accounts for 45 percent to 70 percent of tourism service revenue; however, Vietnam has not effectively leveraged this potential.

Mr. Nguyen Quoc Ky, Chairman of Vietravel and the Vietnam Culinary Culture Association, said that the lack of nighttime products is a major bottleneck for the tourism sector.

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Tourists enjoy traditional music performances at 6 Nguyen Sieu Street, Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Currently, most tourism activities operate between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., generating approximately 30 percent of the total revenue. In contrast, the period from 6 p.m. to around 2 a.m. could generate up to 70 percent of service revenue but remains underdeveloped.

The key challenge is changing mindsets and introducing robust policies to motivate both residents and businesses to engage. With the right support and fewer barriers, the night economy could emerge as a major driver of tourism growth.

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Overview of the conference

According to Mr. Vo Viet Hoa, Director of International Tourism and Head of International Product Development at Saigontourist Travel Services Company, noted that international tourists, especially MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events) and leisure groups, show strong demand for nighttime experiences. However, the market needs a safe, convenient and well-structured ecosystem, with clear branding, transparent pricing, and seamless integration into tour packages.

He proposed bundling services into integrated experience packages, linking river tours, cultural-culinary experiences, and entertainment-shopping clusters to maximize value.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong

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night economy tourism service revenue tourism activities bottleneck for the tourism sector key growth driver

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